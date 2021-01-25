‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestant Jess Eva has hit back at a body-shaming troll who called her a “fat pig” and “disgusting mutt” after she pulled her T-shirt up on the reality show and danced for her campmates. On Sunday the TV and radio personality shared a screenshot of the keyboard warrior’s offensive comment, along with a video of her dancing in underwear at home. “Ya know I get that some people don’t like 85kgs of white chocolate. But I got this message the other day after the belly dance,” the former ‘Block’ star wrote on her Instagram account.

Jess said that while she wasn’t too fazed by the comment, she would’ve turned to “diets” and “feeling like a fat, inferior piece of crap” had she received this message 10 years ago. Calling the troll out was also important to her to set an example for her four-year-old daughter, whom she will show this video to if “she ever feels like she’s not good enough” in the future.

“This post isn’t to shame the people that write to me telling me I’m disgusting. It’s a post to every man and woman of any shape and size to love your guts, love your soul and love your life,” she said.

With her lighthearted sense of humour that has made her a fan favourite on ‘I’m A Celeb’, Jess ended her post with some cheeky admissions. “Yes, I’m wearing my partner Norms undies, they’re really comfortable and it drives him nuts,” she wrote, adding, “No, I’m not going to open an only fans account”. After winning ‘The Block’ in 2018 with her partner Norm Hogan, Jess has gone on to be a radio host on Triple M’s ′Moonman In The Morning’ show and is now on ‘I’m A Celeb’.

