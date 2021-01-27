‘I’m a Celebrity... Ge Me Out of Here’ contestant Jess Eva has been rushed to hospital after experiencing “intense pain” as a result of bugs stuck in her ears from her time in the jungle. The former ‘Block’ winner was absent from her Triple M radio show, ‘Moonman in the Morning,’ on Wednesday, with co-host Lawrence Mooney explaining Jess was on morphine after being admitted to hospital last night, months after filming the show in advance late last year. “What’s happened is the bugs that were remaining inside her ears after ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ ― which she had syringed out by a doctor ― have created some kind of inner ear problem,” Lawrence told radio listeners.

Channel 10 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' contestant Jess Eva

“She was in such pain last night that she went to hospital, they admitted her, and she was under care. She’s on very powerful painkillers at the moment,” he added, specifying she’s “being administered morphine because she’s in such intense pain”. Co-host Chris Page alluded to the severity of the condition, saying, “She’s seeing a surgeon today, so it’s serious”.

Earlier this month, Jess informed her social media followers that she had sought medical attention after feeling discomfort in her ears. “Getting jungle bugs out of your ears be like...... swipe right for the little bugger!” she captioned a post that showed the creepy crawlies being syringed out. Last week she provided an update to her fans, saying she returned to the doctor, who discovered only the wings had been removed the first time.

“They only sucked out the jungle bug WINGS from my ears! After increased ear pain over the last week, I went back to the dr today. She said she’ll wash them out again,” the reality star wrote on Instagram. Many sympathised with the reality star, including ‘I’m a Celeb’ co-star Grant Denyer’s wife, Chezzi, who also revealed Grant had some issues with bugs after filming in the jungle. “OMG. How horrendous,” she wrote in the comments section. “You poor thing. I don’t even know what to say. So wrong!!! G came home with bugs/ infection over his face & skin. CRAZY.”

‘I’m a Celeb’ premiered earlier this month with 10 famous faces: Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams, Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Paulini Curuenavuli, Toni Pearen and Travis Varcoe. Since then, Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, Pettifleur Berenger, Colin Fassnidge and Alli Simpson, and ‘Gogglebox’ stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett have joined as campmates. Mel departed voluntarily in the first week, and Jack, Pettifleur, Alli and Symon have been eliminated since. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pre-recorded over four weeks in Australia instead of being filmed live in the usual South African jungle. However, viewers will be able to vote for the eventual winner which will be announced on January 31.

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia'