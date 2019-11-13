This year’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! contestants have been announced by ITV, and includes someone who is terrified of cotton wool and more than one campmate who say they are frightened of “everything”.
Here is a rundown of the 10 famous faces heading into the jungle this year...
1. Kate Garraway
Age: 52
Profession: Good Morning Britain presenter and radio host
Phobia: “Spiders, heights, being in a box covered with snakes – I am terrified of absolutely everything.”
2. Caitlyn Jenner
Age: 70
Profession: Retired Olympic gold medal–winning decathlete turned reality TV star
Phobia: “None but, like everyone, insects do gross me out.”
3. Ian Wright
Age: 56
Profession: Former Arsenal and England striker turned sports pundit.
Phobia: “Some of those things (snakes, rats and creepy crawlies) will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!”
4. Nadine Coyle
Age: 34
Profession: Northern Irish singer who rose to fame as part of Girls Aloud
Phobia: “Heights, rats, snakes – everything!”
5. Myles Stephenson
Age: 28
Profession: Member of boy band Rak-Su, who won the X Factor in 2017
Phobia: “Bugs and spiders – I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!”
6. Adele Roberts
Age: 40
Profession: Radio 1 DJ and former Big Brother contestant
Phobia: “Spiders – I am so petrified!”
7. Andrew Maxwell
Age: 44
Profession: Comedian
Phobia: “I don’t like the look of any of those guys – the insects and creepy crawlies!”
8. Jacqueline Jossa
Age: 27
Profession: Soap star best known as Lauren Branning in EastEnders
Phobia: “Insects, creatures, spiders – everything.”
9. Roman Kemp
Age: 26
Profession: Capital Radio DJ and son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp
Phobia: “Cotton wool, and I won’t like trials in the dark.”
10. James Haskell
Age: 34
Profession: Former England rugby union player
Phobia: “I’m not going to tell you!”
The new series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off on Sunday 17 November at 9pm on ITV.