13/11/2019 1:55 PM AEDT

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here UK 2019 Line-Up Confirmed To Include Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright And Nadine Coyle

Ant and Dec will kick off the new series this Sunday on ITV.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! contestants have been announced by ITV, and includes someone who is terrified of cotton wool and more than one campmate who say they are frightened of “everything”.

Here is a rundown of the 10 famous faces heading into the jungle this year...

1. Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway

Age: 52

Profession: Good Morning Britain presenter and radio host

Phobia: “Spiders, heights, being in a box covered with snakes – I am terrified of absolutely everything.”

2. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner

Age: 70

Profession: Retired Olympic gold medal–winning decathlete turned reality TV star

Phobia: “None but, like everyone, insects do gross me out.”

3. Ian Wright

Ian Wright

Age: 56

Profession: Former Arsenal and England striker turned sports pundit.

Phobia: “Some of those things (snakes, rats and creepy crawlies) will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!”

4. Nadine Coyle

Nadine Coyle

Age: 34

Profession: Northern Irish singer who rose to fame as part of Girls Aloud

Phobia: “Heights, rats, snakes – everything!”

5. Myles Stephenson

Myles Stephenson

Age: 28

Profession: Member of boy band Rak-Su, who won the X Factor in 2017

Phobia: “Bugs and spiders – I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!”

6. Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts

Age: 40

Profession: Radio 1 DJ and former Big Brother contestant

Phobia: “Spiders – I am so petrified!”

7. Andrew Maxwell

Andrew Maxwell

Age: 44

Profession: Comedian

Phobia: “I don’t like the look of any of those guys – the insects and creepy crawlies!”

8. Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa

Age: 27

Profession: Soap star best known as Lauren Branning in EastEnders

Phobia: “Insects, creatures, spiders – everything.”

9. Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

Age: 26

Profession: Capital Radio DJ and son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp

Phobia: “Cotton wool, and I won’t like trials in the dark.”

10. James Haskell

James Haskell

Age: 34

Profession: Former England rugby union player

Phobia: “I’m not going to tell you!”

The new series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off on Sunday 17 November at 9pm on ITV.

