I'm A Celebrity Viewers Call Out Joel Dommett After He Refers To Caitlyn Jenner As A 'Guy'

The UK’s I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Joel Dommett has been criticised after referring to Caitlyn Jenner as a “guy”.
The presenter made the uncomfortable remark on Sunday night as he detailed how former Olympic athlete Caitlyn – who is transgender – and James Haskell had failed a challenge to win a spot in a more luxurious camp.
Caitlyn had been paired up with former rugby player-turned MMA fighter James as the ITV reality show returned for a new series, but the pair ultimately lost to Adele Roberts and Nadine Coyle.
As a result, Caitlyn and James were sent to a camp where they will live off rice and beans and sleep on the floor, with Joel voicing his surprised they’d failed to secure status as a ‘power pair’ on the ITV2 companion show.
He said: “Two athletes, so Caitlyn and James ended up in Snake Rock. I can’t believe that the two fittest guys, you know...”
After Joel trailed off, panellists Alison Hammond and John Barrowman picked up the conversation, but not before some viewers expressed their disappointment at how Caitlyn had been referred to.
HuffPost UK has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.
Caitlyn was one of 10 celebrities to enter the Australian jungle on Sunday night, and viewers were immediately struck by her unlikely friendship with former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had to support Nadine through a skydive, which they both undertook as part of the challenge to win places in the better camp.
The public later selected Caitlyn and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway to face the first Bushtucker Trial of the series.
Find out how they get on when I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.