I'm A Celebrity Viewers Call Out Joel Dommett After He Refers To Caitlyn Jenner As A 'Guy'

The UK’s I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Joel Dommett has been criticised after referring to Caitlyn Jenner as a “guy”. The presenter made the uncomfortable remark on Sunday night as he detailed how former Olympic athlete Caitlyn – who is transgender – and James Haskell had failed a challenge to win a spot in a more luxurious camp.

James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Joel Dommett with Extra Camp co-hosts Emily Atack and Adam Thomas

Caitlyn had been paired up with former rugby player-turned MMA fighter James as the ITV reality show returned for a new series, but the pair ultimately lost to Adele Roberts and Nadine Coyle. As a result, Caitlyn and James were sent to a camp where they will live off rice and beans and sleep on the floor, with Joel voicing his surprised they’d failed to secure status as a ‘power pair’ on the ITV2 companion show. He said: “Two athletes, so Caitlyn and James ended up in Snake Rock. I can’t believe that the two fittest guys, you know...”

James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Caitlyn Jenner and James Haskell

After Joel trailed off, panellists Alison Hammond and John Barrowman picked up the conversation, but not before some viewers expressed their disappointment at how Caitlyn had been referred to.

Disappointed and angered by this comment tonight. Can’t believe @itv2 didn’t brief their staff on trans issues and how damaging comments like this could be before allowing them to present? Lazy and disrespectful @ITV@imacelebrity@Ofcompic.twitter.com/eTMFhzK7N6 — Corrie David (@CorriesComments) November 18, 2019

@joeldommett you literally called her Caitlyn seconds before. You know she’s a woman so why call her anything other than that? — Corrie David (@CorriesComments) November 18, 2019

It just baffles me that by now everyone is completely aware of Caitlyn Jenner and her story, and yet there is a complete lack of awareness and thought from @joeldommett when making this comment. It’s ignorance, pure and simple. — Kirstie Sutherland (@kirstiesuthers) November 18, 2019

Please never refer to @Caitlyn_Jenner as a guy again. — Ryan Ellison (@RyanEll46507411) November 18, 2019

Joel saying "the two fittest guys" when talking about Caitlyn, oh no 🤦 — 🦒Becca🐵 (@whataboutsugden) November 17, 2019

HuffPost UK has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment. Caitlyn was one of 10 celebrities to enter the Australian jungle on Sunday night, and viewers were immediately struck by her unlikely friendship with former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle.

ITV/Shutterstock Caitlyn struck up a friendship with Nadine Coyle