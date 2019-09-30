Sex Diaries is a weekly series on HuffPost UK that asks readers to share their sex lives: to talk about the sex they’re having (or not). Interested in anonymously sharing your story? Email sophie.gallagher@huffpost.com

The best sex I ever had was in a nightclub toilet in a bar in Barcelona. We were out with Spanish friends and discovered it’s much easier to get away with bathroom sex when you are two women – nobody questions when you go in a cubicle together. I had no idea what was going on. We were drunk, giddy in love, and on holiday. It was one of the best nights of my life.

Until the age of 26, I’d never even drunkenly kissed a woman; I’d solely dated and slept with men. Now, five years later, I’ve just come out of a three-year-relationship with a woman and slept with lots of other women. For me it wasn’t a long coming out process. One day I just said to myself: why not try dating women? It was like a switch had been flicked, literally – I went on to Tinder, changed my preferences to women and went from there.

I’d always been attracted to women and fantasised about having sex with them but had never felt the inclination to do anything. I know people might hear that and think I was just closeted, but I have lots of gay friends and a very accepting family so it didn’t ever feel like something I was repressing. I’d always said if the opportunity presented itself to sleep with a woman I’d do it, but it just never did.

So I decided actively to create an opportunity using the filters on dating apps. I didn’t tell any of my friends until right before my first date. I texted a friend – who is gay – and she guessed I was going out with a woman. In fact, the more people I told, the less anyone seemed surprised by it, which made me laugh.

Although my ‘coming out’ was a success, that first date was a disaster – I spilt red wine everywhere and we just didn’t click. But it got better. I met a woman who I had really casual sex with for a while, then another girl from Brighton who I dated on and off, visiting her for dirty weekends from my then home in London.

Then I met a long-term partner, the woman I was with for three years. That was far longer than I’d ever been with a man – my longest up to that point has been six months with my university boyfriend (he was on the rugby team, I played netball; it was such a cliché).