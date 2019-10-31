Pentagon Releases Images Of Baghdadi Raid

The US Defense Department released video and images on Wednesday of the nighttime raid conducted by US forces in northern Syria that left Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the self-described Islamic State, dead.

Baghdadi, 48, was killed after detonating a suicide vest at the end of a dead-end tunnel in his compound as US forces closed in on him, President Donald Trump said Sunday during a press conference announcing the extremist leader’s death.

“This operation was exquisitely planned and executed. It demonstrates the United States’ global reach and our unwavering commitment to destroy ISIS,” Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, said in a statement Wednesday. “The individuals who planned and conducted this mission are quiet professionals, focused on their mission above glory or recognition. Committed people did hard, risky work, and they did it well.”

The blast killed Baghdadi as well as two of his young children, US officials said Tuesday, revising an earlier account that said three children had died with him. A DNA test was conducted onsite to confirm Baghdadi’s identity, according to McKenzie.

McKenzie said Baghdadi was buried at sea within 24 hours of his death, “in accordance with the Law of Armed Conflict.”