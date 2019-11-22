State Department official David Holmes may have been repeatedly interrupted by Jim Jordan during his impeachment hearing Thursday, but he managed to flash some attitude during the grilling — a fed-up eye roll that was captured on camera.

Jordan challenged Holmes about the phone conversation Holmes testified that he overheard between US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and President Donald Trump. A skeptical Jordan wanted to know why acting U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine William Taylor hadn’t mentioned the call earlier — and why Holmes hadn’t told Taylor about it sooner — if it was so important.

“You said this was an extremely distinctive experience, one of the ‘most remarkable events of my life,’” Jordan said, prompting an eye roll from Holmes.