Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will announce an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi﻿ has announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, calling his conduct “a violation of the law.”

The speaker had been the biggest obstacle to opening a full impeachment inquiry by a floor vote in the House of Representatives. She had previously argued that a fully empowered impeachment inquiry into Trump would be divisive, distract from Democrats’ agenda and force recently elected freshmen members, many in closely divided districts, to take a vote that could upset swing voters.

But then came news that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden while withholding military aid approved for the country. This request for foreign intervention in the 2020 election, and the potential act of bribery, pushed Pelosi over the edge.

She has been led there by her caucus. After the new revelations about the president’s wrongdoing emerged, more and more Democratic lawmakers joined calls for Congress to open a full impeachment inquiry. These newly pro-impeachment lawmakers included 11 freshmen members, including a handful from districts that Trump won in 2016.