Actor Nakkiah Lui Calls Out Shocking Racism In Sydney Supermarket

Indigenous Australian actor and playwright Nakkiah Lui says she was left “shaking” after a harrowing experience with racism at a supermarket in western Sydney on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Gamillaroi/Torres Strait Islander said she and her mother were standing in a queue at a St Mary’s grocery store next to a Sudanese family when a caucasian stranger directed “disgusting” comments toward them and said, “Go back to where you come from”.

“I’m shaking right now. I’m at the shopping centre waiting to buy some bread with my mum, an Indian server and next to a Sudanese lady. An old White lady walks past and says ‘Spots the Aussie’,” Lui wrote on Twitter following the incident. “The looks on the family and server were heartbreaking. My mother and I were shocked.”

I’m shaking right now. I’m at the shopping centre waiting to buy some bread with my mum, an Indian server and next to a Sudanese lady.



An old White lady walks past and says “Spots the Aussie”



The looks on the family and server were heartbreaking. My mother and I were shocked. — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) October 22, 2019

The writer of ABC’s “Black Comedy” said she and her mother called out the woman’s racism, as “this is the type of acceptable hate that breeds and grows until it’s rampant in society”. “I look at mum [in] utter disbelief and mum says ‘Yes, she said it’,” Lui tweeted. “So mum marches over to her and says ‘excuse me, I heard you say ‘spot the Aussie’ and that was racist’. She says, proudly, ‘Yep, I am a racist and I’m proud of it.’ I chime in “That’s disgusting.”

I look at mum is utter disbelief and mum says “Yes, she said it”



So mum marches over to her and says “excuse me, I heard you say ‘spot the Aussie’ and that was racist”



She says, proudly, “Yep, I am a racist and I’m proud of it.”



I chime in “That’s disgusting” — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) October 22, 2019

This is the type of acceptable hate that breeds and grows until it’s rampant in society. — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) October 22, 2019

It was at this point the woman told Lui to “go back to where you come from”, a statement she said her family had been told for the second time in a supermarket. The other occasion was at Bondi Junction’s Woolworths in Sydney’s east on her wedding day earlier this year, when a white man said it to her father. “My dad was reminded, whilst just buying groceries, this country hates him,” Lui wrote.

The lady then proceeded to tell me to “Go back to where you come from”



This is the second time this year that someone in my family in a supermarket has been told “Go back to where you come from” — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) October 22, 2019

So after she told me to go back to where I came from this happened. When I got my camera out, she said she was saying “Spot the Aussie” to her friend - which makes it no better & that I shouldnt call her racist because shes “terminally ill” - which also doesn’t excuse racism. https://t.co/pyapDslGgOpic.twitter.com/ewmL1LPuQM — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) October 22, 2019

Lui told her over 40,000 Twitter followers that by calling out the woman’s racism, she was “not here to change her mind”. “I try and say something in those situations, not to change minds, but to at least keep their shit behind closed doors. Do not empower or enable their bigotry by being silent. I’m nervous and never articulate in those situations, but letting them know it’s not okay is important.” She also said, “What makes me sad about this is that she’s clearly not an empowered person. This happened in St Mary’s, a low socio economic area. This woman left the supermarket with no name bread and chicken. They’re the foot soldiers of Whiteness, of a system that they’re not even empowered by.”

I try and say something in those situations, not to change minds, but to at least keep their shit behind closed doors. Do not empower or enable their bigotry by being silent. I’m nervous & never articulate in those situations, but letting them know it’s not okay is important. — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) October 22, 2019

Good on you for speaking up.



I know a lot of people will use class and lack of education as a way of excusing racism but plenty of lower/working class and people without education aren’t racist and hateful. And there are plenty of rich, educated racists. — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 22, 2019

Chinese Australian author and journalist Benjamin Law praised Lui for taking a stand and not “excusing racism” because the incident occurred in a western Sydney suburb. “Good on you for speaking up,” he tweeted. “I know a lot of people will use class and lack of education as a way of excusing racism but plenty of lower/working class and people without education aren’t racist and hateful. And there are plenty of rich, educated racists.” Professor Marcia Langton, the foundation chair of Australian Indigenous studies at the University of Melbourne, also responded to Lui’s tweets, saying, “It won’t be the last time it happens because #whitesupremacists”.

What makes me sad about this is that she’s clearly not an empowered person. This happened in St Marys,a low socio economic area. This woman left the supermarket with no name bread and chicken. Theyre the foot soldiers of Whiteness, of a system that they’re not even empowered by. — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) October 22, 2019

Thank you everyone for the support. Im fine but the Sudanese family has two young children. Her remarks were and traumatising. The msg to these kids is that they are less than, they don’t belong here and someone else (someone white) is the arbiter of the value of their existence. — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) October 22, 2019

I am sure that the kids would look at that sad, twisted white woman spewing hate & wonder as we all do, what is wrong with her? The kids will be fine. The poor mum will be devastated that they experienced this. It won’t be the last time it happens because #whitesupremacists — 💧Marcia Langton 🐯 (@marcialangton) October 22, 2019