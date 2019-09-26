Australia’s Got Talent finalist and Indigenous artist Mitch Tambo is one step closer to reaching his Eurovision dream after many fans said they wanted him to compete in the international song contest.

The 29-year-old Gamilaraay and Birri Gubba man has not only topped local music charts since Sunday night’s AGT finale, but has made his mark in the American market.

Mitch informed his over 23,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday that his album Guurrama-Li was sitting at number 40 on the iTunes Top 200 Releases Unites States of America World Chart.

“I am overwhelmed and ecstatic that my music has been received globally and to reach the top 40 on the American world charts has been the icing on the cake,” he told HuffPost Australia

“I am so grateful to everyone who has supported my music and who have and continue to embrace and celebrate Aboriginal culture and languages.”