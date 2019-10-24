Indigenous Australian Model Charlee Fraser Honoured At Prestigious Fashion Awards

Indigenous Australian model Charlee Fraser has said her big win at the Australian Fashion Laureate Awards this week represents the industry’s progress towards greater diversity and representation.

The 23-year-old was nominated for the Model Of The Year award alongside Sudanese Australian Duckie Thot, body diversity advocate Robyn Lawley and fellow model Julia Nobis. On Wednesday she claimed victory at an exclusive lunch in Sydney, and said “this award means everything to me”.

“I feel insanely honoured to have been nominated alongside some of Australia’s most iconic and diverse women,” Charlee told HuffPost Australia. “It’s great to physically see the fashion industry change in such positive ways.”