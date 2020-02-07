HEALTH
07/02/2020 9:41 AM AEDT

Influencers Face Criticism For Posts Using Coronavirus Hashtag

Coronavirus, but make it fashion.

Instagram influencers are donning face masks and posting photos using the coronavirus hashtag during the outbreak. Critics say it’s a shameless move. 

Watch the video above to see what all the hype is about.

MORE: instagram Coronavirus face mask influencer