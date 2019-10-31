Here's What Aussies Are Liking Most On Instagram In 2019

Avocado art, horoscopes and snaps of obsessively clean homes are among Australia’s favourite interests on Instagram, according to a new report by the social platform.

The A-Z of Instagram report, released Thursday, highlights what topics Aussies are engaging with and what trends and influencers they are following.

“This list highlights how Australians are using the platform to share their passions and connect with like-minded people all over the country,” Instagram’s Noelle Kim said.

So, what’s trending in Australia culturally?

Avocado Art

The platform says Avocado Art has seen significant growth in engagement by the Australian Instagram community, measured over a 90-day period in 2019.

Our parents may have told us not to play with our food but artist Daniele Barresi, a world champion carving designer, has gained more than 80k followers with his intricate green designs.