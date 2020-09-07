Instagram Beauty Star Ethan Is Supreme, AKA Ethan Peters, Dies At 17

Beauty blogger Ethan Is Supreme, a make-up artist and influencer with more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, has died at the age of 17.
His father, Gerald Peters, found his body and said he believes his son died of a drug overdose, but no official determination had been announced. Friends also noted that he had struggled with addiction recently.
“He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for all young people,” Gerald Peters told Fox News. “He was a kind soul who accepted everyone for who they were.”
The blogger, whose real name is Ethan Peters, had gained more than half a million followers on Instagram by modeling edgy looks he created.
His YouTube videos include makeup tutorials, fashion reviews, personal experiences and pranks.
Ethan had recently launched an apparel and accessory line called Hellboy.
Aged 13, Ethan sold a successful Instagram meme account that he operated for $25,000, according to People.
The BBC reported that Ethan had been accused of racism and transphobia in the past. He faced criticism last year for a dismissive comment about Beyoncé and using a racial slur.
On Sunday, his friend Ava Louise defended him, citing the troubles he was facing with addiction.
