Instagram has unveiled a new messaging app called Threads, which allows you to message a select group of close friends in a separate, well, ‘thread’ to the main app.

There’s not a lot of information about exactly how this will work yet, but the company says the new camera-based app (which has similarities to Snapchat), allows users to stay connected to a specific group of friends, and share status updates with them based on their “movements” throughout the day.

Threads will let users set something called an Auto Status, which will automatically share “little bits of context on where you are without giving away your coordinates.”

You can choose these status updates from a list of pre-made options – for example “studying” or “on the move” or you can create and personalise them to broadcast what you’re up to in a bit more detail – again, to close friends only.

The app will also share information with the group about whether a user’s phone is low on battery life and the status of their network connection, according to the company’s statement in a blog.