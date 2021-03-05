Insurrectionist Photographed In Nancy Pelosi's Office Says It's Unfair He Remains Jailed

The US Capitol insurrectionist photographed sitting in a chair in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with his foot on a desk told a federal judge “it’s not fair” that he remains behind bars.

Richard Barnett, 60, pleaded with a judge during a Thursday court hearing in Washington to let him out of jail, where he has been held since he was arrested shortly after he was among the supporters of then-President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol on January 6. Pictures of the Arkansas man mugging for the camera as he sat in Pelosi’s office quickly surfaced and have become iconic images of the insurrection.

“They’re dragging this out. They’re letting everyone else out,” Barnett yelled during his hearing before US District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper, the Daily Beast reported. “I’ve been here a long time. It’s not fair.”

About 300 people so far have been arrested by federal officials on charges stemming from the riot, with most released from custody as their cases proceed.