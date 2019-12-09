NEWS
'A Rapist In Your Way': The Viral Chilean Feminist Anthem You Need To Watch

As India debates its rape culture and safety of women in the country, a look at the Chilean feminists's viral protests over violence against women.

“Y la culpa no era mía, ni dónde estaba, ni cómo vestía”

And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed.

This Chilean feminist protest on violence against women has gone viral in the last two weeks, with groups of women replicating it across the world.

Called interventions, the flash mob organised by the feminist collective LasTesis, was first performed in Chile’s Valparaíso on November 20, Chile Today reported.

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women scores of women performed it outside Chile’s Supreme Court and other government buildings across the country.

Feminist activists protest against the government in front of La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago on November 29, 2019. 

The song’s title ‘A Rapist On Your Way’ is a twist on the police slogan ‘A friend on your way’, the report says.

“And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed
And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed
And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed
And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed

The rapist is you.
The rapist is you.

It’s the cops,
The judges,
The state,
The president.

The oppressive state is a rapist.
The oppressive state is a rapist.”

(Quartz has a full translation of the song and how it is performed.)

It has since been performed in Colombia, Costa Rica, Argentina, Spain, Germany, France, and Mexico, according to Chile Today.

The lyrics quote a stanza from the Chilean police anthem, which says, “Sleep calmly, innocent girl/ Without worrying about the bandit/For over your smiling, sweet dreams/watches your loving cop,” according to Quartz.

Chilean feminists have been performing the song in party clothes or clothes women would wear while out at night, and with translucent black bands tied over their eyes.

See photos of the protest:

Women perform during the demonstration 'Un violador en tu camino' organized by feminist group Lastesis on November 29, 2019 in Santiago, Chile.
A group of Chilean women performing with blindfolds during a demonstration in The Netherlands.
The performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 30 November 2019.
Women recreate a feminist choreographed performance at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, on November 29, 2019.
Women sing and perform during the demonstration and performance on November 29, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. 
Women wearing black blindfolds take part in a flash mob at the Trocadero esplanade in Paris on November 29, 2019. 
