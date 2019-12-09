'A Rapist In Your Way': The Viral Chilean Feminist Anthem You Need To Watch

“Y la culpa no era mía, ni dónde estaba, ni cómo vestía”

And the fault wasn’t mine, not where I was, not how I dressed.

This Chilean feminist protest on violence against women has gone viral in the last two weeks, with groups of women replicating it across the world.

Called interventions, the flash mob organised by the feminist collective LasTesis, was first performed in Chile’s Valparaíso on November 20, Chile Today reported.

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women scores of women performed it outside Chile’s Supreme Court and other government buildings across the country.