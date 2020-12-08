Isla Fisher Surprises Aussie Couple With 'Crazy' Encounter At Sydney Beach

@starrmc TikTok / Isla Fisher Instagram Isla Fisher reportedly approached a Sydney TikTok user at the beach suburb of Maroubra. A video about the encounter has now gone viral on the platform.

A Sydney couple recounted a “crazy” celebrity encounter with actors Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen on TikTok after the former ‘Home And Away’ star apparently approached them in the beach suburb of Maroubra.

A TikToker who goes by Starr Anyse claimed that “this beautiful lady” started a friendly conversation with her and her boyfriend while they were eating at the cafe Feedbag.

The woman apparently told Starr that Starr’s partner should be an actor because of his intense face.

“This beautiful lady walks over and she comes up to Matt and she’s like, ‘I just want to say, you should be an actor, the kids and I were just saying there’s a certain intensity to your face and you should really be an actor’,” Starr explained, adding that the encounter was a little random at first because they didn’t initially realise who the woman was.

“It was fucking Isla Ficher,” she said.

“And her husband Sacha Baron Cohen — Borat — was standing two metres away, loading the fucking boogie boards in the car.”