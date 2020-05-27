Israeli Court Finds Sex Crime Suspect Wanted By Australia Faked Mental Illness

REUTERS Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, family members of Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal accused of sexually assaulting students, walk outside the courtroom as a ruling is underway in Leifer's case, at Jerusalem District Court May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli court ruled on Tuesday that a former principal of an Australian school accused of sexually assaulting students is mentally fit to face trial in Australia and her extradition case can resume.

Malka Leifer had claimed mental illness in fighting her return to Australia, and the case has dragged on in Israel since 2014. Leifer, who was the principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in Melbourne, has denied the allegations against her.

The Jerusalem District Court, which had ordered a series of psychiatric examinations, said Leifer was “faking” mental disability and was fit to stand trial, accepting the position of the prosecution.

“Therefore, I order the resumption of the extradition process in her case,” Judge Chana Miriam Lomp said in a ruling released to reporters.

In a statement, the international division of the state prosecutor’s office, which favours Leifer’s extradition, said “the way has now been opened for focused, swift and effective deliberations” about her return to Australia.

Leifer is wanted by Australian police on 74 sexual assault charges, including rape, involving girls at her former school.