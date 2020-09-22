Issa Rae Recalls Non-Black TV Exec Who Tried To Tell Her 'What Black People Like'

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Issa Rae shared a story that highlights why it’s so important that Black people hold management and executive positions.

During the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday night, the four-time Emmy-nominated creator and star of “Insecure” recalled her first Hollywood pitch meeting in which a studio executive attempted to tell her what Black audiences wanted to watch on TV.

“The executive was like ‘Yes, I saw your show, funny stuff, funny stuff,’” Rae said of the incident.

“And I was like, ‘Um, thank you.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s about this Black woman and her Black woman problems, hilarious.’ And I was like, ‘That’s not what it’s about, but OK.’”

Rae said the executive then went on to tell her that Black audiences like to “see familiar faces” and that she might need to “switch up the characters.”