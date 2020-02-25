Italy Cancels More Sporting Matches As Coronavirus Claims Sixth Victim In North Of Country

ASSOCIATED PRESS Police stops cars trying to enter or leave the cordoned area in Casalpusterlengo, northern Italy, on Sunday

Italy has postponed two further sports fixtures as authorities battle to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the north of the country, which has so far killed six people, according to reports.

Teams were due to compete against Welsh club Ospreys and Irish side Ulster on Saturday in the annual Guinness PRO14 rugby union matches.

But on Monday it was announced they would not go ahead.

Some 50,000 people in Italy are affected by a lockdown in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Prior to Monday’s developments, authorities had already placed restrictions on public gatherings and sporting events there and in Emilia-Romagna.

A Women’s Six Nations game and four Serie A football fixtures were postponed over the weekend.

And Venice’s famed carnival events were cancelled as the number of infected people in the country soared past 200 – the largest number in Europe and the third highest global tally, behind China and South Korea. The sixth death was reported by the Italian state broadcaster RAI but has yet to be confirmed.

The carnival, which draws tens of thousands of visitors to the lagoon city, would have run until Tuesday.

In addition, fixtures in Italy’s national rugby championship – Top 12 – and all domestic rugby activities have also been postponed ahead of next weekend.

Monday’s announcement means Ospreys will no longer play Zebre at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Saturday. Nor will Ulster face Benetton at the Stadio Monigo in Treviso later the same day.

“To ensure the safety of our players and spectators, PRO14 Rugby fully supports the preventative measures taken in Italy and will adhere to the directives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local authorities,” read a statement on the PRO14 website.

“The current restrictions are in place until March 1 and PRO14 Rugby will remain in contact with the FIR [Italian Union], Zebre Rugby Club, Benetton Rugby and World Rugby to monitor [the] situation on a daily basis.”