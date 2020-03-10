SIPA USA/PA Images Empty streets in Venice, Italy as the city's residents are under quarantine.

Italy has put all of the country on lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the stay-at-home decree had been placed on 16 million people in the north of the country – more than a quarter of its population – for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe.

But the hardline move has now been extended to the entire country.

Weddings and museums, cinemas and shopping centres are all affected by the new restrictions.

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte said all people in Italy would need to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

Inbound and outbound travellers on flights, will have to justify their travel.

Temporary visitors will be allowed to leave the country.