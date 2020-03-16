It's Up To Us To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus – Here Are 5 Things Everyone Should Be Doing

Update: See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

As confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the UK, elsewhere in the world, countries appear to be getting ahead of the virus.

Reports suggest coronavirus may have been contained in Wuhan, China, where it originated, with the number of daily cases falling. A similar story is being reported from Hong Kong.

At least 313 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19.

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.

Some have questioned if the strict regimes of quarantine imposed by these places are sustainable, but the news does provide food for thought.

If we’re going to stop, or slow down, the spread of coronavirus in the UK, we need to make a collective effort. There’s no point dousing yourself in hand sanitiser if the person next to you on the bus has refused to self-isolate after a trip to northern Italy.

Here are some steps we can all follow to make a difference.

1. Wash your hands

Public Health England (PHE) has continually said hand washing is key to slow the spread of coronavirus. In order for it to be effective, use warm water and soap, rubbing between the fingers and washing for at least 20 seconds – or the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday, twice. If you’re out and about without access to a tap, hand gel can help.

If your local shop has sold out of hand gel, don’t be tempted to make your own. With no way of tracking alcohol concentrations, you don’t know if you’re making a solution that’s too weak (and won’t kill the virus) or too strong (which will damage your skin). Instead, stick to soap and water.

2. Be careful with screens

There’s no point washing your hands thoroughly if you immediately touch a contaminated screen. It’s most common for coronaviruses to be transmitted via coughs or sneezes, but touching a contaminated surface could fuel the spread.

Because of this, the advice is to wash your hands immediately or use an alcohol-based hand gel after using public touch screens, such as self-service checkouts. Some academics are also recommending you clean your phone twice per day to reduce the risk of contamination.

Apple says phones should be cleaned by turning off the device and using a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth – for example, a glasses cloth. If you still spot smudges or smears, use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm soapy water, and avoid getting moisture in openings (like the charging port). The company advises against using cleaning products or compressed air. Advice from Samsung Galaxy is similar.