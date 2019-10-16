Ivan Milat Is Days Away From His 'Death Bed' And Twitter Has Feelings About It

Australian serial killer Ivan Milat is reportedly in Intensive Care and preparing to die at a Sydney hospital after his health took a turn for the worse.

Milat, 74, is fighting terminal oesophagus and stomach cancer and has been moved from Long Bay jail’s medical unit to the Prince of Wales Hospital.

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman told HuffPost Australia: “a 74-year-old inmate is receiving medical treatment at Prince of Wales Hospital. He was transferred to the hospital last Friday, 11 October. Appropriate security is in place.”

The former road worker is reportedly in a lot of pain with a source telling the ABC Milat is: “only days away from his deathbed”.