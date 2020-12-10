Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner May Have Hinted At Their Post-Election Living Plans

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may have hinted at their living plans after Donald Trump’s election defeat, forking over big bucks for undeveloped property on Indian Creek Island in Miami’s Biscayne Bay, according to reports.

The couple, both advisers to the outgoing president, are also seeking to add new bedrooms, a bathroom and a mudroom to their “Kushner cottage” at the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, People reported. The plans are awaiting approval.

The New York Post, which had the scoop, put the Florida price tag at $30 million-plus ($AU40 million).