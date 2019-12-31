Twitter Critics Go Bonkers When Ivanka Trump Says Family Separations Aren't In 'My Portfolio'

Ivanka Trump dismissed a question about the separation of migrant families by the Trump administration on Sunday by saying that immigration “is not part of my portfolio.”

But Twitter wasn’t having it.

During an interview on “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Trump about the 900 immigrant children who remain separated from their families due to her father’s policies. The first daughter responded by defending border security and actions to prevent child trafficking.

“Immigration is not part of my portfolio,” Trump said. “Obviously, I think everyone should be engaged, and the full force of the U.S. government is committed to this effort of border security, to protecting the most vulnerable. That includes those being trafficked across our border.”

Human rights organizations believe several thousand children may have been lost to their families, largely due to sloppy record-keeping by the Department of Homeland Security.

Twitter critics scorched Trump for her response, and Brennan for failing to hold the first daughter’s feet to the fire: