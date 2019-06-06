Ivanka Trump Inadvertently Goes Viral With 'En Route To The Hague' Tweet

President Donald Trump ’s eldest daughter, who is also a White House adviser, revealed she was “en route to The Hague” in the succinct post that previewed her participation in the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit .

Ivanka Trump ’s short tweet about visiting a city in the Netherlands inadvertently went viral on Wednesday.

However, The Hague is also famously home to the International Criminal Court and the United Nations’ International Court of Justice.

And people on Twitter couldn’t help commenting about her proximity to the judicial institutions, given accusations against her father of human rights violations at the U.S.-Mexico border, where his administration has put kids in cages and multiple children have died.