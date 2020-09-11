Ivanka Trump Tells Skeptical Joy Behar She Would Get COVID-19 Vaccine On 'The View'

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Joy Behar has a skeptical view of the Trump administration’s promise to have a coronavirus vaccine by November ― and Ivanka Trump wants to ease her concerns.

Although President Donald Trump has made bold predictions that a vaccine could be available before the election, Behar doesn’t think that ambitious timeline adds up historically, and she said as much on Wednesday’s episode of “The View.”

“As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America, in case we don’t know this, because I looked all this up for you: The mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years, and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries,” Behar said. “It was developed initially in 1796 ... and it became useful in the 1950s. OK? It’s not a simple thing to do.”

She then reminded viewers of the president’s tendency to exaggerate — or lie — for his own benefit.

“He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar said. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”