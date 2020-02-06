Ivanka Trump's Video Promoting Dad’s State Of The Union Is 'Nightmarish,' Twitter Says

Ivanka Trump’s State of the Union preview video is the stuff of nightmares, according to Twitter users.
President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser released a dimly lit 24-second clip, filmed inside a car, to promote her father’s address to both houses of Congress.
Check it out here:
People inevitably had thoughts about the footage.
“This remake of the tent scene in Blair Witch is unsettling,” responded Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
Other tweeters called the clip “horrific” and “genuinely nightmarish.”