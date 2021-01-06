Ivanka Trump's Weird Tweet About Her Dad Leaves Twitter Users Mystified

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and a White House adviser, tweeted an unusual image of herself with her father aboard Air Force One on the way to a rally in Georgia on Monday.
And she added an even stranger tag.
The president’s daughter tagged the Republican Party, Georgia senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and White House aide Dan Scavino Jr. She didn’t tag her father. But she did tag singer/actor and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Meat Loaf:
Meat Loaf, like the president, has the word “Real” at the start of his Twitter username, but other than that, it’s unclear how or why she selected his name for the photo.
The tweet took off like a bat out of hell as Twitter users questioned both the unusual image and the strange tag, which caused the singer’s name to trend: