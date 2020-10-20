Global fans of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are asking her to govern their countries after she posted her first selfie since winning a landslide victory in NZ’s general election at the weekend.

Ardern on Monday posted an Instagram snap from Parliament in Wellington expressing her gratitude to be back as the country’s leader.

“Back in the Beehive,” she wrote. “A chance to catch up with our new MPs, thank the team who were working behind the scenes during the last six weeks, and to feel grateful just for being here again.”

The post racked up more than 248,000 likes on Instagram and over 4,500 comments in just 17 hours.

“They should make you chief of UN! Or a global president! Respect,” one person commented.

“Can you please be our PM too? From Australia,” another posted.

“You’re everything I wish we had in America. Additionally you’re now what I see as a true leader and I thank you for the gift of reality,” another Instagram user wrote.