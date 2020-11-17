Jack Black's TikTok 'WAP' Dance Will Get You In The Mood For Whatever

Jack Black hasn’t just taken “Jumanji” to “The Next Level.” He’s now doing the same for “WAP.”
On Sunday, the “School of Rock” star posted his TikTok spoof dance of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s risque video for their hit song.
He high-kicks, twerks, break-dances and gets wet, courtesy of a spraying hose.
Black, 51, provided quarantine comic relief back in March when he busted some moves wearing cowboy boots ― again shirtless and in a bathing suit. That bit received more than 4 million views, but his “WAP” dance already earned him more than 22 million overnight.
Way to TikTok, funnyman.