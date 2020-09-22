Jackie Stallone, Mother Of Sylvester And Celebrity Big Brother Star, Has Died At The Age Of 98

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. Jackie Stallone, mother of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone, has died at the age of 98. Another of her sons, the singer Frank Stallone, confirmed the news of the Celebrity Big Brother star’s death and paid tribute to a “remarkable woman”. Jackie died on Monday “in her sleep as she had wished,” he wrote in a social media tribute.

PA Jackie Stallone (1921-2020)

He said: “It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. “Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal.” Frank added: “My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.” Frank added he is “drowning my emotions in tears and too much vino,” but “when you’ve known someone for 70 years” it is “tough and sad”. Jackie was married three times and had three sons as well as a daughter, Toni D’Alto, who died in 2012. The famous celebrity astrologer and women’s wrestling promoter had a memorable – although brief – stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2005.