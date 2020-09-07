Jacob Blake said he’s experiencing unrelenting pain in a newly released video recorded from the hospital bed where he’s recovering after being shot in the back multiple times by a Wisconsin police officer last month.

In the 57-second clip posted to social media Saturday by his attorney, Blake warned his supporters that life can change in an instant. The 29-year-old remains paralysed from the waist down after officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department shot Blake seven times on August 23, Blake’s father said Friday.

“Your life and not only just your life, your legs ― something that you need to move around and move forward in life ― could be taken from you like this,” Blake said in the video as he snaps his fingers.

Blake said he has staples in his back and stomach, and that he feels “nothing but pain” all day long.

“You do not want to have to deal with this shit, man,” Blake said in the video, adding: “It’s nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat.”

“Please, I’m telling you: Change y’all lives out there,” he continued. “We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man. Because so much time has been wasted.”