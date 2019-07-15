Brexiteer MP Tried To Make England's World Cup Win About Brexit - And It Backfired

It was an incredible day of sport, with England’s cricketers writing their names into the history books by winning their first World Cup title in one of the most dramatic ever finals produced.

A little-known and understood ‘super over’ was all that separated them from New Zealand in a game full to the brim with tension, skill and, at times, farce.

Following an all-time classic Wimbledon final that saw Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer, and Lewis Hamilton’s triumph in the British Grand Prix, commentators were calling Sunday the greatest ever day of sport in Britain.

For a brief yet joyful period, no-one was thinking about politics. Or so it seemed ...