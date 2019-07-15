Brexiteer MP Tried To Make England's World Cup Win About Brexit - And It Backfired

It was an incredible day of sport, with England’s cricketers writing their names into the history books by winning their first World Cup title in one of the most dramatic ever finals produced.
A little-known and understood ‘super over’ was all that separated them from New Zealand in a game full to the brim with tension, skill and, at times, farce.
Following an all-time classic Wimbledon final that saw Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer, and Lewis Hamilton’s triumph in the British Grand Prix, commentators were calling Sunday the greatest ever day of sport in Britain.
For a brief yet joyful period, no-one was thinking about politics. Or so it seemed ...
That’s right, arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg tried to crowbar in a reference to nobody’s favourite subject.
As many pointed out, quite what the sound of leather on willow had to do with leaving the European Union was anyone’s guess.
Moreover, Rees-Mogg could hardly have been more wrong ...
Yep, captain Eoin Morgan is from Dublin and played for the Ireland national team early in his career.
He was even the first cricketer to score a first-class double century for his homeland before switching allegiances so that he could play Test Match cricket.
And while other players do not have such strong connections to Europe, immigration has played a significant role in the make-up of the World Cup winning team.
Fast bowler Jofra Archer, who held his nerve in the ‘super over’, was born in Barbados and Ben Stokes, the game-changing all-rounder, was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, before moving to the north west of England at the age of 12.
A fellow Conservative MP chipped in ...
... and an Irish senator