Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Dating August Alsina During Will Smith Separation

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted she had a relationship with R&B singer August Alsina while she was separated from husband Will Smith. The actor’s reps had previously denied the relationship after August brought it up during an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show host Angela Yee last month.

August claimed that the Smiths are “life partners” but no longer romantically involved. Although Jada’s representatives denied August’s account, the Girls Trip actor admitted that he’d told the truth during an exchange with her husband on Red Table Talk, her show on Facebook Watch, on Friday

Paras Griffin via Getty Images August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith

The Smiths revealed that when they were separated about four and a half years ago, Jada and August did have a relationship. “[You and I] were over,” Jada said to her husband. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.” Both denied August’s claim that Will gave him permission to date his wife. “One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” Jada said. “But what August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not.”

Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP Jada and her husband Will Smith