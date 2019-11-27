Jada Pinkett Smith: Willow Has Checked Her Dad Over ‘Insensitive’ Period Comments

Jada Pinkett Smith says her husband, Will Smith, can sometimes make insensitive comments about women, but she and daughter Willow Smith teach him what is and isn’t appropriate. The actor offered the example to rapper T.I., aka Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, on “Red Table Talk” about the enormous backlash over his comments earlier this month about his daughter’s virginity. T.I. drew outrage after he proudly announced on a “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he had escorted his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist after her birthday each year to ensure her hymen (and, in his mind, her virginity) was “still intact.”

AP Photo/Thibault Camus Will Smith and daughter Willow at a Chanel fashion show in Paris in 2016.

On Monday, Pinkett Smith tried to clarify to the rapper why his comments and actions ― which T.I. defended as being “terribly misconstrued and misconceived” ― were so offensive, drawing from her own parenting experience. “I live with a man that loves his daughter, and the conversations that I’ve had to have with him in regards to what is protecting her, what is educating her, what is actually allowing her to self-actualize as her own individual self ― versus control,” Pinkett Smith said. She could see how T.I. could be ignorant about certain sensitive issues, she said, given that she and 19-year-old Willow even have to call out Will Smith from time to time when he unintentionally makes comments that could make women uncomfortable, including jokes about menstruating. “I understood that because I’m in this house with Will, and he be saying the craziest stuff. He don’t understand the level,” she said. “And thank God he has me and he’s got Willow.... We educate that joker before he leaves this house. You know what I mean?”