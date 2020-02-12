Jameela Jamil Reflects On 'Clusterf***' Of A Week After Coming Out As Queer

Jameela Jamil has spoken out after what she’s described as a “clusterfuck” of a week, which saw her coming out after facing backlash over a role in a new talent competition about voguing. Last week, Jameela was at the centre of criticism when it was reported that she was to serve as “MC and judge” on Legendary, a new TV talent search which will centre around ballroom culture.

She quickly spoke out to dispel the reports, insisting that she would only be judging, rather than hosting, but many still questioned whether Jameela was qualified to be a part of a show so rooted in a specific LGBTQ subculture. Following this, Jameela then posted a lengthy statement in which she came out as queer, and announced she’d be taking a break from Twitter, branding the social media site “brutal”.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Jameela Jamil

Jameela has now returned to social media, sharing a post on Instagram on which she reflected on the last week of her life. “Well. Last week was a perfect clusterfuck,” she began. “It was completely overwhelming.” Admitting she felt her timing was “bad”, “inappropriate” and “unfortunate’, Jameela continued: “The sequence of events was insane, a misunderstanding was left uncorrected for too long, and misinformation spread too far, too fast, then my timing was bad, and in a moment of distress and pain, personal things were blurted out because when you have a secret for decades and you’re traumati[s]ed, it always feels like it might just fucking burst out of you at any given moment, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate ones. “I thankfully chose the *most* inappropriate and unfortunate time, maybe ever, for mine. So now you don’t have to feel embarrassed about yours. I PEAKED FOR ALL OF US!” Jameela went on to thank her fans and supporters for their “thousands of messages of kindness and deeply personal letters from strangers and people I know, coming out to me privately”.