Actor Jameela Jamil has come out as queer amid backlash over the announcement that she would be the master of ceremonies on an upcoming television show about voguing and ballroom competitions. “Twitter is brutal,” wrote the “Good Place” star at the beginning of an impassioned note she shared on social media on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jamil would be the MC for the new HBO Max series “Legendary” and the response was “universal backlash,” as per Out magazine, who noted that she is “a woman who many do not know to be queer or trans, and who seemingly has no connection to ballroom.” In response, Jamil’s note explained that she put a rainbow on her Twitter profile a few years ago to note that she identifies as queer. She wrote that when people asked what it signified, she would tell them, but that ― up until now ― she “kept it low” because she was “scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping.”

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Actress Jameela Jamil attends the Jameela Jamil and Zumba "SELFish" Event at Casita Hollywood on February 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The 33-year-old went on to say that being queer was “something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil” when she was a kid. “I didn’t come from a family with *anyone* openly out. It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties,” she wrote, before adding that she’ll be taking a break from Twitter for a bit and that the note “is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out.”