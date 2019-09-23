The Best Accessory On The Emmys Red Carpet Was Jameela Jamil's String Cheese

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jameela Jamil attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

*That’s* couture.

Jameela Jamil of “The Good Place” came to the Emmys red carpet rocking a mint Monique Lhuillier gown on Sunday. But that wasn’t the only jaw-dropping part of her get-up.

When asked what was in her clutch, Jamil revealed that she had lipstick, her phone and the accessory to end all accessories ― string cheese.