Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, James Blunt goes and releases a new album.

And hey, don’t shoot the messenger – that’s from the man himself.

The You’re Beautiful singer was on typically self-deprecating form during an appearance on Monday’s Good Morning Britain to plug the new long player.

But unlike every other celeb on the planet, instead of telling hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid how amazing he – and his new release – is, he took a slightly different approach.

“This apocalyptic year wouldn’t be complete without a James Blunt album coming out,” he joked.

“It’s a collection of really miserable songs.”