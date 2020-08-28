James Corden Calls Out Incredibly Awkward Eric Trump Moment

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletterfor the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Uh, Eric. You good, dude?

James Corden continued recapping this week’s Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, and the ‘Late, Late Show’ host couldn’t help but notice something seems to be going on with Eric Trump.

During his recent RNC speech, Eric took some time to speak “directly” to his father Donald Trump, repeatedly expressing how proud he is of his dad and saying: “I miss working alongside you every single day.′

“Doesn’t that sound suspiciously like the words of someone who’s had his phone number blocked?” James joked. ”‘I’d like to talk directly to my father.’ Well, tell him then... Do we need to be part of this?”