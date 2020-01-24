Busted? Video Of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Has Fans Questioning Everything

New videos have “Carpool Karaoke” fans in a tizzy ― does James Corden even really drive? The “Late Late Show” host was snapped shooting an episode with Justin Bieber this week, blowing people’s minds when they realized the Range Rover was actually being towed by a truck.

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

“Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and this is why I have trust issues—he isn’t even driving!” Twitter user @ZoliHonig wrote. “Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don’t *actually* need a ride,” he joked. Another person corroborated the story:

Lol I saw it too pic.twitter.com/1VMJvGJDlZ — avrumi (@avrumim) January 23, 2020

Fans proceeded to freak out. “Lol my life was a lie,” one Twitter user wrote. “It should be CARPULL KARAOKE,” said another. Others pointed out it was a smart choice to put “safety first” so they could be free to concentrate on belting it out. Corden’s team issued a statement to set the record straight. “James always drives during ‘Carpool Karaoke,’” the statement said, according to E! News. “However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is unsafe to drive, we will use a rig (tow).” Other Twitter users pointed out that they had seen Corden driving while filming the show:

Y’all when I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving 👀 pic.twitter.com/e8rIEYLgE3 — n. (@nikkitbfh) January 23, 2020

When I saw him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he was driving! https://t.co/4IBuc8H3bghttps://t.co/sdbpIqYmC6 — Matthew Ables (@matthewables98) January 23, 2020

Corden apparently wasn’t too bothered and added to the drama with another big “revelation”: