James Corden Finally Addresses Those Ellen Replacement Rumours

James Corden is finally spilling his guts ― so he doesn’t have to eat something disgusting.

Over the summer, amid stories of workplace toxicity and misconduct at Ellen DeGeneres’ show, James’ name emerged as a potential replacement for the longtime daytime host.

After a long silence on the topic, and possible reference to the stories on his own show, The Late Late Show host addressed the rumours on his show.

While playing Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts with Alicia Keys — a game that allows players to get out of answering tough questions by eating questionable “food” — Alicia asked James if there was any truth to talk that he’s taking over on Ellen, or whether he’d ever consider it.