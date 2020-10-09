James Corden Notices A Striking Contrast In Trump's New Video

This is something you can’t makeup ... or maybe you can?

With ongoing concerns about Donald Trump’s health following his COVID-19 diagnosis, the president made a video on Wednesday to show he’s doing well. Though the video had various notable moments, including the president calling his diagnosis a “blessing from God,” Corden was struck by another curious aspect.

“Is it just me, or is Trump looking especially orange?” the “Late Late Show” host wondered, as he and Ian Karmel, co-head writer of the “Late Late Show,” broke into Oompa Loompa song parodies about the president.

Corden tried to listen to Trump’s message but kept getting distracted.

“I mean, look at the difference between the colour of his hands and the face,” he said, adding, “Who’s doing the makeup?”

“I think they’re like 8 feet away with a fire hose applying it,” Karmel joked.