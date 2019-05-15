ENTERTAINMENT
James Corden Shuts Down 'Game Of Thrones' Fan Over Sickening Wish For His Kid

"The Late Late Show" host responded to the Twitter troll in the most dignified manner.

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below. 

James Corden showed restraint when he responded to a “Game of Thrones” fan who wished cancer on the late-night host’s child.

In his Monday night monologue, the British host of “The Late Late Show” poked fun at President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and included a reference to Sunday’s episode of “Thrones” in which Daenerys Targaryen unleashed dragon fire on the people of King’s Landing.

One angry viewer believed Corden had aired a spoiler for “Thrones” and tweeted:

“It’s fucked up you can’t even watch TV without a fat fuck spoiling something… Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer.”

Corden, who is the father of three children, replied:

The troll, whose account has since been suspended, claimed: “it was a joke.” But Corden responded again:

Corden’s eloquent posts garnered him much support on Twitter:

