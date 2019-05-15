James Corden Shuts Down 'Game Of Thrones' Fan Over Sickening Wish For His Kid

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.
James Corden showed restraint when he responded to a “Game of Thrones” fan who wished cancer on the late-night host’s child.
In his Monday night monologue, the British host of “The Late Late Show” poked fun at President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and included a reference to Sunday’s episode of “Thrones” in which Daenerys Targaryen unleashed dragon fire on the people of King’s Landing.
Check out the clip here:
One angry viewer believed Corden had aired a spoiler for “Thrones” and tweeted:
“It’s fucked up you can’t even watch TV without a fat fuck spoiling something… Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer.”
Corden, who is the father of three children, replied:
The troll, whose account has since been suspended, claimed: “it was a joke.” But Corden responded again:
Corden’s eloquent posts garnered him much support on Twitter: