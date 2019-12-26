Cats Star James Corden Admits He’s Still Not Seen The Savaged Movie But 'Heard It’s Terrible'

It sounds like James Corden is in no rush to go and see the big screen version of Cats – even though he’s in it. The movie has been savaged by critics and moviegoers since its release last week, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the British star. “I haven’t seen it but I’ve heard it’s terrible,” James said during an appearance with the Gavin & Stacey cast on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. “The reviews have been a bit harsh,” Zoe replied, to which Larry Lamb – who plays Mick Shipman in the BBC sitcom – laughed: “It’s got some brilliant reviews.”

Universal James Corden plays Bustopher Jones in the big screen adaptation of Cats.

“My mate Rhys, his wife and two or three went to see it and quite genuinely loved it. And I’m not just saying that because you’re here,” Uncle Bryn actor Rob Brydon reassured James, who rather casually answered back: “That has always been the musical Cats. I’ll catch it one day I imagine.” It’s not going to happen, is it James?

Taylor Hill via Getty Images James Corden attends the world premiere of Cats in New York.