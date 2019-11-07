Jamie Lee Curtis spoke to Variety about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, sharing drugs with her dad and how she finally got sober for the magazine’s Recovery Issue.

“I was the wildly controlled drug addict and alcoholic. I never did it when I worked. I never took drugs before 5 p.m. I never, ever took painkillers at 10 in the morning,” the “Freaky Friday” actor told Marc Malkin.

“It was that sort of late afternoon and early evening — I like to refer to it as the warm-bath feeling of an opiate,” she added.

“It’s like the way you naturally feel when your body is cool, and you step into a warm bath, and you sink into it. That’s the feeling for me, what an opiate gave me, and I chased that feeling for a long time.”