Jane Fonda Nails 2 Paths To Overcoming Racism While Praising George Floyd Protesters

Longtime activist and actor Jane Fonda said Sunday that while some may focus on the violence in the George Floyd protests, she sees hope. The two-time Oscar winner told CNN’s Don Lemon that the mostly peaceful thousands who have massed nationwide in the aftermath of Floyd’s death create a real possibility for change. Floyd was seen on video pleading with a Minneapolis cop for air as the officer kneeled into his neck. He later died.

"We are in a very important moment," says @Janefonda. "We have an election coming, we have a pandemic crisis, we have a climate crisis, we have a race crisis, and we have a choice to make." https://t.co/K5Gzn1gRT0pic.twitter.com/ZZbLq1T2pt — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) June 1, 2020

Fonda said she believed that more white people are “getting it” and that society’s band-aid on racism was torn off when Donald Trump was elected president, prompting more robust awareness. The “Coming Home” and “Klute” star said she saw two tracks for the nation to rebuild after Floyd’s death: “First of all we have to get rid of this administration because this country should not be burdened with somebody like that and the people that are all around him, enabling him.” The second part of the solution, she said, involves white people actively seeking better understanding of racism in America.