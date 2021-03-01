Jane Fonda Delivers Better Speech On Inclusion, Diversity Than Golden Globes Did

RICH POLK/NBCUNIVERSAL VIA GETTY IMAGES Jane Fonda accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Feb. 28, 2021.

Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday and powerfully addressed the need for diversity in storytelling in her acceptance speech. The honour celebrated her career, which has spanned five decades, and her activism.

“You know, I have seen a lot of diversity in my long life, and at times I have been challenged to understand some of the people I’ve met, but inevitably, if my heart is open and I look beneath the surface, I feel kinship,” she told viewers.

The actor explained how stories “really can change people” before she pointed out: “But there’s a story we’ve been really afraid to see and hear about ourselves and this industry. The story about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out.”

She elaborated that some in Hollywood are “offered a seat at the table” while others are “kept out.”

Fonda implored listeners to “expand that tent so that everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be heard.”

“Let’s be leaders,” she concluded.

The 83-year-old, who has seven Globes of her own, is known for her iconic roles in films like “Barbarella” and “9 to 5” and, most recently, in the TV show “Grace and Frankie.”

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Ali Sar said in a statement that Fonda’s “breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time.”

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained,” he said.

Previous Cecil B. DeMille Award honourees include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep. In 2014, Fonda received an AFI lifetime achievement award.

